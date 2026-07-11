Gajapayana on Aug. 26 to mark start of Dasara
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Gajapayana on Aug. 26 to mark start of Dasara

July 11, 2026

Mysuru: The first batch of Dasara elephants, led by Captain Abhimanyu, will arrive in Mysuru on Aug. 26 through traditional Gajapayana, marking the start of preparations for this year’s Nada Habba Dasara.

With the festival set to begin in the second week of October, the Forest Department has begun preparations for the elephant squad.

More than 20 elephants from various camps have undergone ECG tests, while female elephants have been subjected to ultrasound scans to detect pregnancies. The final selection will be made after the medical reports are received.

The selection process is expected to be completed by the second week of August. According to tradition, the lead elephant carrying golden howdah and a standby elephant are brought to Mysuru about 60 days before the Vijayadashami procession to undergo special care and training.

Accordingly, the Dasara High-Level Committee has fixed Aug. 26 as the auspicious date for the Gajapayana. Although Aug. 14, 17, 19, 26 and 31 were identified as auspicious dates, the committee finalised Aug. 26 for the ceremonial procession.

Mysuru Circle CCF Ravishankar said inspections of all camp elephants would be completed by the end of July, after which the final selection would be made. As in previous years, around 14 elephants may participate in Dasara.

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