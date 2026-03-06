Ganayogi Panchakshari-Puttaraja Sangeethotsava tomorrow
Ganayogi Panchakshari-Puttaraja Sangeethotsava tomorrow

March 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Swarasankula Sangeetha Sabha, Mysuru, has organised “Ganayogi Panchakshari-Puttaraja Sangeethotsava” tomorrow at 5 pm at Ganabharathi’s Veene Seshanna Bhavana, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru.

The music fest will feature a vocal concert by Anand Patil and a sitar recital by Mohsin Khan,  accompanied by Bhimashankar Bidanur and Milind on tabla and Shriram Bhat on harmonium.

Anand Patil hails from Narendra village in Dharwad district. Showing an inclination toward music from an early age, he joined Sri Veereshwara Punyashrama at the age of 10. The ashram was founded by the revered Pandit Panchakshara Gawai and under the guidance of the late Pandit Puttaraja Kavi Gawai, he underwent 12 years of training in Hindustani music through the traditional Gurukula system.

Mohasin Khan, the prodigy sitarist born in Dharwad, is the 7th Generation sitarist in the illustrious family of the Beenkar Gharana of Indore. His great grandfather, Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan was the innovator of the contemporary sitar.

