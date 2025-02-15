Gandhi Shilp Bazaar inaugurated at JSS Mysore Urban Haat

February 15, 2025

The exhibition-cum-sale will be open from Feb. 14 to 23 from 10.30 am to 9 pm

Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Ayub Khan inaugurated Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, 145th Handicraft Exhibition-cum-Sale at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Hebbal in city yesterday.

The 10-day expo will be open from Feb. 14 to 23 from 10.30 am to 9 pm. The entry is free.

The Handicraft Development Commissioner’s Office, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, has organised the exhibition, in association with JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

MLA Srivatsa said, as a national level nodal agency, the Handicraft Development Commissioner’s Office organises several fairs every year to provide a direct market to the artisans, providing exhibition and marketing facilities. One such important event is the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, which is being organised at JSS Mysore Urban Haat from Feb. 14 to 23.

In this fair, National and State award-winning artisans and handloom weavers from more than 18 states of our country will be making handicrafts and handloom products available to the culture lovers of Mysuru at a single step. This event is being organised to enable the artisans to understand the needs and tastes of the customers and to create innovative designs for the market.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan said, JSS Mahavidyapeetha deserves a pat for organising the exhibition to provide a platform for the craftsmen, artistes and weavers.

Wood carving, stone sculpture, bronze idols, wooden Kundan art, clay pots, paper, gemstone rugs, cotton Jamkhana, imitation jewellery, wooden art objects, batik, Kalankari painting, leather accessories, artistic leather slippers, Channapatna dolls, embroidery art, Maheshwari, Chanderi sarees from Madhya Pradesh, Patta Chitra from Odisha, silver fine design items, bamboo-cane items, chikan embroidery, artistic stone items, Phulkari clothes from Punjab will be available for purchase under one roof in this fair. This fair, which allows direct contact and communication between consumers and producers without intermediaries, is also facilitating the development of relationships between consumers and artisans.

Artisans participating in the Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar will be provided with free stalls. In addition, a travel allowance and daily allowance will be provided by the Handicraft Development Commissioner’s office, said K.S. Anil Kumar, Assistant Director of Handicrafts, Union Ministry of Textiles.

The stall selling Rudrakshis, set up by Prakash, from Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, garnered attention for various designs of Rudrakshi chains, havala, spatika linga, Tulsi garland. The rudrakshis are available from minimum of Rs. 50 to maximum Rs. 21,000, with Nagalinga Rudrakshi among them being the highlight.

Administrative Officer of JSS Mahavidyapeetha S.P. Udayshankar, Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., H.R. Rajappa, A. Rakesh Rai of JSS Urban Haat, Ajay Shastri and others were present.