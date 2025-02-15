Plants pose threat to heritage buildings
News

Plants pose threat to heritage buildings

February 15, 2025

Mysuru: The concerned public and tourists have urged the District Administration, to remove the peepal tree plants growing through the gaps of dilapidated heritage buildings in city.

The general public have expressed fear over how the thick growth of peepal tree plants, pose a threat to the existence of heritage buildings, with the city of Mysuru deriving one of the sobriquets as ‘Heritage City’ from those structures of yore.

There have been several agitations held to restore the prominent heritage buildings like Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, but with zero results. The State Government has not  been making any pragmatic efforts to save such buildings from meeting their peril.

Amid this, a portion of Maharani’s Women’s Science College building on JLB Road in city, recently collapsed claiming the life of a labourer involved in dismantling the wooden structures of the building, to facilitate the repair works.

But still, why are the authorities concerned dithering to restore the condition of heritage buildings and arches, that still continue to stand, as the remnants of princely rule, that ceases to exist.

If the peepal tree plants at the exterior of the building of old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, is left unattended, it may gradually weaken the stability of the structure. It is a marvellous structure, the design of which continues to be a model of learning for the students of Government                         College of Visual Arts (CAVA), with its intricate carvings and embossed designs.

Similarly, Maharaja’s High School and PU College buildings are crumbling at places. The toilet of the school is total damaged. The ceiling of Maharaja’s Degree College, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Maharaja’s Boys Hostel and Yuvaraja’s College, are also in a similar dilapidated condition, with the roots of peepal tree plants stemming from the crevices. The unabated plastic menace at the college premises is another issue to be addressed, says Prasanna, member of Jana  Sangram Parishat.

READ ALSO  No need of passes for vehicles carrying essential commodities: Mysuru DC

Strangely, the heads of various departments at these two colleges have a scant concern towards the future of the heritage structures.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching