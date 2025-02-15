Plants pose threat to heritage buildings

February 15, 2025

Mysuru: The concerned public and tourists have urged the District Administration, to remove the peepal tree plants growing through the gaps of dilapidated heritage buildings in city.

The general public have expressed fear over how the thick growth of peepal tree plants, pose a threat to the existence of heritage buildings, with the city of Mysuru deriving one of the sobriquets as ‘Heritage City’ from those structures of yore.

There have been several agitations held to restore the prominent heritage buildings like Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, but with zero results. The State Government has not been making any pragmatic efforts to save such buildings from meeting their peril.

Amid this, a portion of Maharani’s Women’s Science College building on JLB Road in city, recently collapsed claiming the life of a labourer involved in dismantling the wooden structures of the building, to facilitate the repair works.

But still, why are the authorities concerned dithering to restore the condition of heritage buildings and arches, that still continue to stand, as the remnants of princely rule, that ceases to exist.

If the peepal tree plants at the exterior of the building of old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, is left unattended, it may gradually weaken the stability of the structure. It is a marvellous structure, the design of which continues to be a model of learning for the students of Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), with its intricate carvings and embossed designs.

Similarly, Maharaja’s High School and PU College buildings are crumbling at places. The toilet of the school is total damaged. The ceiling of Maharaja’s Degree College, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Maharaja’s Boys Hostel and Yuvaraja’s College, are also in a similar dilapidated condition, with the roots of peepal tree plants stemming from the crevices. The unabated plastic menace at the college premises is another issue to be addressed, says Prasanna, member of Jana Sangram Parishat.

Strangely, the heads of various departments at these two colleges have a scant concern towards the future of the heritage structures.