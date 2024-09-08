Ganesha Chaturthi: Puja performed to Dasara elephants

September 8, 2024

Mysuru: Marking Ganesha Chaturthi, puja was performed to all 14 Dasara elephants in Mysuru Palace premises yesterday under the aegis of Forest Department, in keeping with years of tradition.

All the Dasara elephants were decorated with Arashina-Kumkuma, Srigandha and other puja articles. Palace Priest Pralhad Rao performed the traditional Shodashopachara puja, following which the elephants were offered Panchaphala (a combination of five fruits — Banana, Pineapple, Apple, Orange and Sweet lime) and delicacies like Rave Unde, Modaka, Kajjaya, Kadubu, Chakkuli etc., which are generally offered to Lord Ganesha on Ganesha Chaturthi.

A large number of people, watched the puja to elephants.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya, Project Tiger Director Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, DCFs Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda and K.N. Basavaraju, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Palace ACP Chandrashekar and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Malathi Priya said that all the 14 Dasara elephants who arrived in the city in two batches from their respective base camps, are healthy and fit. Pointing out that the Dasara elephant rehearsals are going on smoothly, with no complaints of any elephant straying or keeping unwell, she said that the Department is keeping a constant watch on the health of Dasara elephants.

About selection of Nishaane Aane for this year’s Dasara, Dr. Malathi Priya said that following the demise of elephant Arjuna, the Department has begun the process of selecting the most suitable elephant among Dasara elephants for the job. The selection will be made shortly, she added.