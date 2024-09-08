Raghu Kautilya demands suspension of ex-Commissioner D.B. Natesh
News

Raghu Kautilya demands suspension of ex-Commissioner D.B. Natesh

September 8, 2024

Mysuru: Demanding the suspension of former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh in the MUDA sites allotment scam, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya has also sought registration of a criminal case against former MUDA Commissioner and other officials who colluded with him in the scam.

In a letter written to State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Urban Development Department Secretary M. Deepa and Additional Chief Secretary of the department Umashankar, Raghu Kautilya said that the Technical Committee formed by the Government has given its report on Nov. 3, 2023. The report has shed light on the grave irregularities regarding allotment of sites on 50:50 ratio basis, resulting in a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the State Exchequer, he said adding that the Government recently suspended another former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar for the scam.

“The Government has suspended former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in connection with the 50:50 ratio sites allotment scam. But the Government has not taken any action against another former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh, who has been accused of illegally allotting about 10,000 sites totally valued at over Rs. 10,000 crore,” he said adding that the Government seems to have spared Natesh.

“Natesh, acting on his own,  has allegedly issued an official note allotting 14 sites to the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah without bringing the matter to the notice of MUDA meeting and getting Government approval. Natesh has also issued allotment letters and sale deeds in respect of these sites in violation of all norms, which has resulted in a loss of crores of Rupees to the Authority,” he said adding that the Government should take action against Natesh immediately without any further delay.

READ ALSO  MUDA denotifies its own prime land!

He also warned that he would wage a legal battle if the Government fails to suspend Natesh and initiate legal proceedings against him for having caused a huge loss to MUDA.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching