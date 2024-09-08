Raghu Kautilya demands suspension of ex-Commissioner D.B. Natesh

September 8, 2024

Mysuru: Demanding the suspension of former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh in the MUDA sites allotment scam, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya has also sought registration of a criminal case against former MUDA Commissioner and other officials who colluded with him in the scam.

In a letter written to State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Urban Development Department Secretary M. Deepa and Additional Chief Secretary of the department Umashankar, Raghu Kautilya said that the Technical Committee formed by the Government has given its report on Nov. 3, 2023. The report has shed light on the grave irregularities regarding allotment of sites on 50:50 ratio basis, resulting in a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the State Exchequer, he said adding that the Government recently suspended another former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar for the scam.

“The Government has suspended former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in connection with the 50:50 ratio sites allotment scam. But the Government has not taken any action against another former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh, who has been accused of illegally allotting about 10,000 sites totally valued at over Rs. 10,000 crore,” he said adding that the Government seems to have spared Natesh.

“Natesh, acting on his own, has allegedly issued an official note allotting 14 sites to the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah without bringing the matter to the notice of MUDA meeting and getting Government approval. Natesh has also issued allotment letters and sale deeds in respect of these sites in violation of all norms, which has resulted in a loss of crores of Rupees to the Authority,” he said adding that the Government should take action against Natesh immediately without any further delay.

He also warned that he would wage a legal battle if the Government fails to suspend Natesh and initiate legal proceedings against him for having caused a huge loss to MUDA.