Land registered in applicant’s name even before his birth

September 8, 2024

Mysuru: The MUDA legal department’s remarks highlight an unbelievable discrepancy regarding the sites extending to 23,881 sq.ft. approved by former Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar under the 50:50 ratio.

The land was registered in the applicant Syed Yusuf’s name on April 16, 1934, yet, according to Aadhaar records, Yusuf was born on April 8, 1935. This means the land was registered in his name a year before he was born — an extraordinary and suspicious occurrence.

Although the sale deed for Survey Number 85/1 at Eeranagere has not been registered, it is noted by the legal department that the Yusuf mentioned in the sale deed registered under other survey numbers is a different person. The legal department note says that it is clear that the Yusuf who has now received the sites as compensation from Dinesh Kumar is a different person altogether.

In summary, the legal department accuses former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar of illegally exploiting the 50:50 ratio scheme by blatantly violating regulations. Currently, records of a valuable MUDA property measuring 6×9 metres, located at site Number 555/1 in E Block, J.P. Nagar 1st Stage, Mysuru, are available.