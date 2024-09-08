Vijayanagar’s 50-ft. clock tower to soon join city’s time towers

September 8, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru is steadily transforming into a ‘City of Clock Towers,’ with a 50-ft traditional-style clock tower being built at Vijayanagar Third Stage at a cost of Rs. 1 crore.

Famed for its iconic tourist spots, grand monuments and rich heritage, Mysuru boasts stunning architecture, music and art. Notable among its attractions are the 75-ft. Silver Jubilee Clock Tower (Dodda Gadiyara) near Mysore Palace and Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikka Gadiyara) at Devaraja Market, which have long stood as enduring symbols of the city’s cultural legacy.

These heritage landmarks continue to draw tourists, who frequently pause for photos, captivated by their timeless designs. With more such towers rising, Mysuru’s skyline is gaining a new architectural identity, further affirming its reputation as a city steeped in history and beauty.

Adding to this tradition are the 70-ft. Centenary Clock Tower at the Manasagangothri campus and the 38-ft. Big Ben-style Clock Tower at Madeena Mosque Circle in Udayagiri, built at a cost of Rs. 31 lakh. These modern towers, blending traditional and contemporary elements, have become landmarks, drawing the attention of both residents and visitors.

At Sangam Circle

A relatively new addition to Mysuru’s collection of clock towers is the one being constructed at Vijayanagar. For the past six months, a striking 50-foot-tall traditional-style clock tower, complete with a gopura, has been under construction at Sangam Circle in Vijayanagar Third Stage. Funded by a Rs. 1 crore grant from MLA G.T. Devegowda, this tower promises to become a distinctive attraction in the city.

The tower will house four large clocks, each measuring 11 feet by 11 feet. One side will feature time in Kannada numerals, another in Roman numerals, while the remaining two will display English numerals. These clocks, crafted by a Delhi-based company, are set to make the tower stand out as a unique landmark.

Hourly chiming

The clocks will chime every hour, with the sound carrying up to 1.5 kilometres and their radium coating will ensure visibility at night. Additionally, automatic on-off electric lights will surround the structure, adding to its grandeur. This clock tower is poised to become an iconic part of Mysuru’s skyline, enriching the city’s heritage and tradition.

A lightning arrester will also be installed to safeguard the tower against natural disasters. Notably, Mysuru’s large clock near the Town Hall, the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, which once chimed every hour during the Maharajas’ reign, has fallen silent due to neglect.

The new Vijayanagar Third Stage clock tower will be Mysuru’s third tallest, after the 75-foot Silver Jubilee Clock Tower and the 70-foot tower at the University of Mysore. Its size and unique features are expected to draw significant attention, further enhancing Mysuru’s reputation as a city of culture and history.