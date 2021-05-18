Officials told to ensure timely delivery of medicines to home isolated

May 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has asked the officials to ensure timely supply of health kit and medicines to COVID infected patients who are in home isolation.

Addressing officials at a meeting held at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, GTD instructed the officials to provide information on the need of more medicines to those who are in home isolation as the medicines supplied to them lasts only for a week. He also sought inputs on the number of masks, sanitisers that are required for distribution among the people for free and COVID treatment facilities at Primary Health Centres (PHC) coming under his Constituency.

Expressing concern over the Black Fungus, which is the latest variant of the deadly Coronavirus, he stressed on the need for sanitising every village in his Constituency.

Observing that home isolation in villages is a problem as there is want of space in houses, the MLA said that setting up isolation facilities at schools in villages. Highlighting the advantages of having isolation / quarantine facilities in schools, he emphasized on the need for taking measures in right earnest to prevent the outbreak of the possible third wave of attack of the deadly contagion. GTD also asked the officials to take care of themselves and their family members.

MCDCC Bank President and Karnataka Apex Bank Vice-President G.D. Harish Gowda, Tahsildar Rakshith, THO Dr. Mahadevaprasad, GRAM Executive Director Basavaraju and Nodal Officers of all the 15 PHCs coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment took part in the meeting.