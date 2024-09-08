23,881 sq.ft. MUDA sites approved in seven days

September 8, 2024

MUDA’s legal department accuses former Commissioner of illegally exploiting 50:50 ratio site allotment scheme

Mysuru: A new controversy has surfaced involving the already suspended former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, linked to the MUDA site allocation scam.

A note from MUDA’s legal department has exposed that properties were allocated to select individuals under questionable circumstances.

In this particular case, an order was issued approving sites spanning 23,881 sq.ft. under 50:50 ratio within seven days of the submission of application. However, there is no record of receiving the application, according to legal department note.

Typically, MUDA issues an acceptance letter with a 21-day deadline to process any application submitted. In this case, no official record or information number was entered regarding the application’s acceptance in the department that accepts applications.

Fast-tracking application

This suggests that the application in question was not submitted to MUDA following proper procedures. Records show that Dinesh Kumar fast-tracked this application in just a day and within seven days, an order was issued approving the sites spanning 23,881 sq.ft. under the 50:50 ratio.

It wasn’t political or external influence that led Dinesh to expedite the application. The applicant, Syed Yusuf, son of Syed Jafar from Rajendranagar, Mysuru, is neither a politician nor a person of significant influence. Instead, the legal dept. note has revealed that Dinesh acted out of personal vested interests.

Compensation sought on Feb. 28, 2023

On Feb. 28, 2023, Syed Yusuf requested compensation for his 2.06-acre land in Survey Number 85/1 of Eeranagere village, Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk, which MUDA had acquired for a layout without officially following the land acquisition process. He sought compensation under the 50:50 ratio. However, there is no evidence that Syed Yusuf’s application was submitted to MUDA’s application acceptance department. The application lacks an acceptance number, meaning it wasn’t officially registered, and there is no proof it ever reached the land acquisition department.

According to the legal department’s note, the application bears no reference number from the land acquisition department. Once the application landed in the hands of Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, he responded immediately, presenting the file the very next day.

Approval on Mar. 7, 2023

The file swiftly moved through various MUDA departments, and just seven days later, on Mar. 7, 2023, Dinesh Kumar issued an order approving developed sites extending to 23,881 sq.ft compensation for the land MUDA used in Eeranagere.

The legal department’s note has raised serious concerns over the swift approval of the developed land in a 50:50 ratio within just seven days. This approval was granted without registering the application in the acceptance department and without any reference number from the land acquisition department, raising red flags.

Questionable RTC document

While Syed Yusuf holds an RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) for 2.06 acres of land in Survey Number 85/1 of Eeranagere, mentioning his purchase of land. However, there is no concrete evidence supporting his purchase. The legal department’s note further questions the validity of his name being entered into the RTC.

Additionally, when submitting applications to MUDA, any photocopies of documents must be certified. Yet, none of the documents submitted regarding this land were certified copies, according to the legal department’s findings.

The note emphasises that approving a site in a 50:50 ratio within seven days, based solely on uncertified photocopies and without verifying ownership, suggests that then Commissioner Dinesh Kumar issued the order in clear violation of regulations.

No verification report

If the former Commissioner approved the compensatory sites under the 50:50 scheme with such speed for the 2.06 acres of land in Survey Number 85/1 of Eeranagere for a layout without acquisition, the question arises: Which layout was it?

The file contains no verification report or details explaining which layout was developed or why MUDA failed to acquire the land in that particular survey number. The legal department alleges that Dinesh Kumar did not even attempt to obtain a verification report for the file.

Furthermore, the land referenced in the application does not match the actual sale deed. Upon review, the 2.06 acres in Sy. No 85/1 of Eeranagere is not registered to Yusuf in first place.

Instead, the sale deed shows that other sites — Survey Numbers 84/2 (1.35 acres), 87/1 (0.22 acres), 91/2 (1.15 acres), and 92/2 (1.18 acres) — are registered to Syed Yusuf alias Sabdu and Syed Saheb, son of Syed Abdul Rahim Saheb.

This inconsistency, noted in the legal department’s report, reveals that the land mentioned in Yusuf’s application does not correspond to the land recorded in the RTC.