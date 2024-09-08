CESC Chairman calls for flawless 21-day Dasara illumination

September 8, 2024

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Chairman Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda urged officials and contractors to approach Dasara illumination with the mindset that Nadahabba Dasara is a celebration of the city’s heritage.

Presiding over a meeting with office-bearers of the State-approved Licenced Electrical Contractors Association at the CESC Head Office in Vijayanagar Second Stage on Thursday, he emphasised the importance of enhancing the beauty of this year’s illumination, which will last for 21 days.

Ramesh stressed the need for careful maintenance throughout the festival. “We should celebrate Dasara together, leaving no room for apathy or discord. Any contractor-related issues will be resolved amicably,” he said while underscoring the need to ensure the beauty of the illumination remains consistent from day one to day 21.

Acknowledging that many tourists visit the city after the Jamboo Savari procession specifically to witness the spectacular lights, Ramesh pointed out that maintaining the illumination’s beauty in the final 8-10 days could pose a challenge. Therefore, he called on officials and contractors to make necessary preparations well in advance to address any potential issues during the 21 days.

CESC Managing Director G. Sheela highlighted that this year’s illumination will have a fresh and unique look. She highlighted the critical role of contractors in enhancing the grandeur of the lights while giving equal priority to safety and quality.

CESC Technical Director Munigopal Raju noted that expectations are higher this year as the scope and creativity of the illumination expand. He stressed the importance of completing bulb installations 3-4 days in advance to allow for trial runs and efficiency checks of the entire lighting circuit.

During the meeting, Association office-bearers presented their demands, and Ramesh directed CESC officials to ensure that no issues arise this year. CESC SE Sunil Kumar, Association State President R. Ramesh, and other officials were present at the meeting.