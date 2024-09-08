Dinesh Kumar suspended based on department report: Minister

September 8, 2024

Mysuru: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh addressed questions regarding the inaction against former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner D.B. Natesh, who is also allegedly involved in the MUDA scam while suspending another former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

“The immediate past MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar was suspended following a departmental report that found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing,” he told reporters at the Mysore Airport this morning.

Suresh clarified that Dinesh Kumar’s suspension was not based on the report of the Justice P.N. Desai Commission, which was set up by the State Government to probe the large-scale MUDA scam.

He assured that no one involved in the scam would be shielded. Reiterating that all those found guilty will face punishment, the Minister said that the Desai Commission is investigating MUDA’s improper allotment of alternative sites, having collected extensive documents, records, and files.

“The Government will take appropriate action once the Commission submits its report,” he stated, reaffirming that no one implicated in the scam would be spared.

When questioned about former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajiv allegedly allotting 848 sites illegally in a short span, Suresh claimed to not know the matter. Asked if Rajiv himself had acquired sites, he similarly said he was unaware.

He emphasised that the P.N. Desai Commission is conducting a detailed probe into the MUDA scam, and he will comment only after receiving further details. Suresh reiterated that the Government will act decisively once the Commission’s report is submitted, and assured that all those implicated will face consequences.