Traffic violations in August on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: Over one lakh vehicles caught but only 5,500 pay penalties 

September 8, 2024

Policemen deployed at entry, exit points and toll plazas to collect pending fines

City Police enforce speed limit on Outer Ring Road

Mysuru: From Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2024, more than 1 lakh vehicles were caught violating traffic rules by more than 48 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Access Controlled National Highway-275, with photographic evidence of infractions such as overspeeding. Yet, a mere 5,500 — just five percent — have paid their penalties.

Since the introduction of the Sectional Speed Control System on Aug. 1, AI-powered ANPR cameras have effectively identified motorists exceeding speed limits.

The speed limit on the 119-km stretch is set at 100 kmph (with a 5 kmph buffer).

When a vehicle surpasses this limit, the cameras automatically capture its number plate, and the data is sent to a Traffic Management Centre. There, cases are registered under the Motor Vehicles Act and e-challans (electronic fines) are issued and dispatched to the violators.

These fines are automatically sent via SMS to the registered mobile numbers of vehicle owners, requesting payment. Despite notifications being received by most vehicle users, only around 5,500 have complied with their fines so far.

Policemen deployed

To tackle the issue, Police staff have been stationed at toll plazas such as the one near Srirangapatna (Gananguru village near K. Shettihalli) and at Bidadi (Kaniminike near Kumbalagodu) to enforce penalties on violating vehicles.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar stated that, in addition to the toll plazas, officers with hand-held devices have been deployed at key entry and exit points along the highway, such as near Kempegowda Circle in Mysuru (Manipal Hospital Junction).

“As of now, their strength is minimal but their numbers will increase soon. Moreover, we have also started enforcing penalties on violating vehicles found in other areas like the Outer Ring Road of Mysuru city,” he said.

“On the hand-held devices, vehicle data will be updated in real-time. When a violating vehicle is captured by cameras, alerts with vehicle details are sent to the Traffic Management Centre. From there, the alerts are forwarded to staff equipped with hand-held devices at entry and exit points, as well as at toll plazas, to collect penalties directly. Vehicles will be stopped to collect fines,” he explained.

“If a driver refuses to pay on the spot, they will need to settle the fine in Court. This applies to all vehicles, including Government ones. For multiple violations, notices will be issued demanding payment. Persistent non-payers will face Police action at their addresses, as physical penalty collections will be enforced rigorously,” Alok Kumar added.

Besides overspeeding, the AI-powered cameras also capture other traffic violations such as not wearing seat belts, unruly lane changes and the use of mobile phones while driving. Apart from levying penalties for overspeeding, 411 FIRs were filed for speeding beyond 130 kmph on the Highway in August.

Accident deaths: Three-year data

Place 2022 (Up to August) 2023 (Up to August) 2024 (Up to August) Mysuru city 125 101 112 Mysuru district 337 334 271 Mandya 330 346 340 Ramanagara 215 303 261 Total 1,007 1,084 984



Source: Data posted by ADGP Alok Kumar on ‘X’