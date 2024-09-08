Fragmented families may lead to psychological issues

September 8, 2024

Karnataka Janapada Academy Chairman Gollalli Shivaprasad at valedictory of Folklore Dance, Singing Learning Camp-2024

Mysuru: Karnataka Janapada Academy Chairman Gollalli Shivaprasad expressed concern that children from fragmented families may face psychological issues due to loneliness.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the Folklore Dance and Singing Learning Camp-2024, jointly organised by Karnataka Janapada Academy, Regional Folklore Studies Centre and Mysuru’s Ekataari Samskrutika Sanghatane at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises here recently.

Highlighting that modern children are unaware of the value of close-knit family bonds with parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives, Shivaprasad lamented that relationships are now sought through cell phones, a trend fuelled by marks-oriented education.

He noted that, in the past, parents would calm unruly children by pointing to the moon while feeding them, whereas today, children are pacified with mobile phones. This habit, he warned, alienates children from their families and society, leading to a solitary lifestyle.

Shivaprasad emphasised the crucial role of parents in raising children in a nurturing, collective family environment. He also acknowledged the support of Janapada Academy members Gururaj Mysore, Mallikarjun Kenkere, Umesh, and others, while pledging to promote folk arts to future generations.

Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, in his address, stressed that folklore is the root of our culture and it is our responsibility to preserve it for future generations. He added that the Kannada and Culture Department actively promotes folklore through Rangayana and other Arts academies.

On this occasion, several folk artistes, including Nanjegowda, C.M. Narasimhamurthy, Nagesh Kandegala, Amma Ramachandra, Mahalinga, Lakshmiram, P. Somashekar, I.D. Lokesh, L. Vishwanath, Madhusudhan, M.C. Arun, Sinchana, Rashmi, Srivatsa, Pavani, Narayana, S.R. Pradeep, Ramesh Thayur, Pushpa, Siddesh Badanavalu, Sunil Nayak, Rajeev, K.K. Shyamala Kumari, Surabhi and Naveen, were presented with ‘Janapada Danisiri’ award.

The camp participants delighted the audience with numerous folk performances and songs.