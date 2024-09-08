Auto gutted following LPG leakage
News

Auto gutted following LPG leakage

September 8, 2024

Mysuru: An autorickshaw was completely gutted in the fire caused by leakage of LPG in the auto on Abba Road near Government Guest House on Friday evening.

The driver had taken the auto (KL-11-M-6697) to fill gas. But due to some technical issues the gas could not be filled and the driver was returning when the auto caught fire.

He immediately got down from the vehicle and within seconds flames engulfed the auto and was completely charred. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, led by Bannimantap Station Officer Mahesh, who rushed to the spot, managed to douse the fire. 

