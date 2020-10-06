Garbage dumped at N.R. Mohalla needs to be cleared

Garbage dumped on St. Mary’s Road in N.R. Mohalla 1st Cross is not cleared since many days and is emanating foul smell besides attracting stray animals. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to get the garbage cleared at the earliest.
