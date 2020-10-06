66th Wildlife Week: ‘Save Elephant Corridor’ Cyclothon Mysuru leg flagged off

October 6, 2020

As part of 66th Wildlife Week-2020 (Theme: Vulture for Future) celebrations, Forest Department, Mysuru Division, has organised a cyclothon in two routes from Belagavi to Muthodi and Muthodi to Bengaluru, highlighting ‘Save Elephant Corridor.’

The 5th day of the cyclothon (Mysuru leg) was flagged off by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Jagath Ram at Aranya Bhavan this morning. Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF – Mysuru Circle) T. Heeralal, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni, Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar and M.G. Alexander were present.

The cyclothon team headed towards Malavalli and will reach Bheemeshwari Nature Camp for overnight stay. Tomorrow (Oct. 7), the team will leave for Bannerghatta via Kanakapura. On Oct. 8, they will leave Bannerghatta and conclude the pedalling at Bengaluru.