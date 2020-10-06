6 Civil contractors hold dharna, demand clearing of pending bills

Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) General Council Meeting was in progress at the MCC premises this morning, Civil Contractors, under the banner of MCC Civil Contractors’ Association staged a protest in front of the MCC Office demanding payment of bills which are pending since 2017. The pending bills amount run up to Rs. 119.23 crore till the end of Aug. 2020. The protesters said that they have stopped all civil works from Oct. 3 and added that they will take up the works only after the MCC clears the pending bills.
