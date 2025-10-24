Garbage menace and irresponsible behaviour

October 24, 2025

Sir,

This morning, after dropping my wife off at the bus stop near Dyuti Motors on Hunsur Road, I noticed Kantharaju, also known as Srikanth, diligently picking up garbage along the road leading to Aishwarya Petrol Bunk. The litter, carelessly thrown by irresponsible people, showed little regard for those who have to manually clean it every day.

Even though I had passed him, I made a U-turn at the signal and returned to speak to him. I wanted him to know that there are people who genuinely appreciate the work he does.

He always wears a smile despite the harsh nature of his job — perhaps resigned to it, simply stuck in circumstances beyond his control. I felt a deep sense of empathy for him. I’m sharing a picture of him carrying on with his work today.

My frustration grows every time I see rubbish scattered across our city. I wonder what kind of people can so carelessly dirty public spaces, expecting others to clean up after them. Would they even step in for a single day to clear the filth they create?

As recently recommended by Mysore Grahakara Parishat, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) must strictly penalise those who dump garbage indiscriminately. While the MCC and its staff are doing commendable work, keeping Mysuru clean cannot be the Corporation’s responsibility alone — it’s a shared duty.

Irresponsible individuals should not only be fined but also made to physically clear the garbage as part of their punishment. I urge the MCC Commissioner to take decisive action and ensure that offenders are penalised without delay.

— V. Arun Raj Urs

Mysuru

17.10.2025