Grand vocal concert by Vidu. Kalavathy Avadooth at Ganabharathi on Sunday
Music

Grand vocal concert by Vidu. Kalavathy Avadooth at Ganabharathi on Sunday

October 24, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 24- Ganabharathi, Mysuru, has organised a grand vocal concert by Vidushi Kalavathy Avadooth on Oct.26 (Sunday) at 6 pm at Veene Seshanna Bhavan, Kuvempunagar.

She will be accompanied by Vidu. Sindu Sucheran on violin, Vid. H. L. Shivashankar Swamy on mridanga and Vid. Ranganath Chakravarthy on ghata.

Vidushi Kalavathy Avadooth hails from a family of musicians. Daughter of the illustrious musician couple Sangeetha Kalaratna Bangalore K. Venkatram and Gamaka Kala Kogile G.R. Jaya, Kalavathy had music running in the whole family.

After the initial training under mother Vidushi G.R. Jaya and then Vidushi Usha Char, Kalavathy had her intensive training under Ganakala Bhushana Anoor S. Ramakrishna.

She also learnt under Vidushi Seethalakshmi Venkateshan and Vidwan P.S. Narayanaswamy of Chennai. Endowed with a rich and mellifluous voice, Kalavathy Avadooth’s vocal stands out for the feel (bhava) she imparts to her music.

She has performed all over India in major sabhas of Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Trichy, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Ballari and also toured USA, Amsterdam and Netherlands.

Kalavathy has lent her voice for art movies like “Madhwacharya”, “Ramanujacharya” and “Bhagavadgeetha” under the direction of G.V. Iyer and B.V. Karanth with the musical legend Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna.

