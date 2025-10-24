Two-day Mysuru Dasara Nrithyotsav and awards ceremony from tomorrow

October 24, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 24- The much-awaited 2nd Edition of Mysuru Dasara Nrithyotsav-2025 — All India Dance Olympiad and Mysuru National Dance Competition — organised by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy will be held on Oct. 25 and 26 at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar, from 4 pm.

This grand dance festival promises to bring together leading exponents of Indian classical dance from across the nation, reaffirming Mysuru’s status as a cultural heartland.

On the occasion, Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to Rajyotsava Awardee and renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Guru Vidushi Lalitha Kore M. Rao of Mysuru and acclaimed Natyacharya Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao, in recognition of their lifelong contributions to Indian classical dance.

Dr. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor, KSGH Music University; V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department; Dr. Tulsi Ramachandra, Director, Nrityalaya Trust and Thriveni Bharath, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Sociopreneur and Hodophile, will ber the guests of honour.

During the two-day festival, accomplished artistes will present Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and other Indian classical dance forms representing prestigious institutions.

The performing artistes

Oct. 25: Vidu. C.N. Anitha of Nrutya Vidya Peeta; Vidu. Jyothi N. Hegde of Lasyaranjana Nrutya Shale; Vidu. Ramya S. Raghavendra of Nataraja Naatya Shaale; Dr. Bhuvaneshwari of KSGH Music and Performing Arts University and Divya Prashant of Noopura Nrithyalaya.

Oct. 26: Vidu. Mithra Naveen of Nadavidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance; Vid. R. Pavan Kumar of Kalarpanam Group of Dance; Vidu. M.B. Nagashree of Shree Nataraja Performing Arts Centre; Dr. Chithra Biligiri of Rangalakshanam Foundation; Vidu. Shrividya Rao of Shri Durga Nrutya Academy and Dr. Kripa Phadke of Nrityagiri Academy of Performing Arts and Research Centre.

“Mysuru Dasara Nrithyotsav seeks to offer an unparalleled platform to artistes from all over India and inspire the next generation of dancers,” said Chithra Sukumaran, Founder, Chithra Arts Foundation, Kerala and Festival Director.