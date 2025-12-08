Garbage Menace at Devanahalli Extension, Rajivnagar
December 8, 2025

Sir,

This is to draw immediate attention to a serious civic issue that has become unbearable for the residents of Devanahalli Extension, behind Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, near the new Football Ground, 3rd Stage, Rajivnagar.

Garbage collection in this area is highly irregular — it is neither done daily nor even on alternate days. As a result, heaps of waste continue to pile up along the roadside.

What is even more alarming is the complete lack of civic sense among some locals who dump garbage openly on the road, worsening the already grim situation.

To make matters worse, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) workers often burn the accumulated waste, sending up thick black smoke that engulfs the neighbourhood. This toxic smoke poses a serious health hazard not only to the residents but also to the patients and visitors of the nearby Narayana Hospital.

I urge the authorities concerned to take immediate action to ensure regular garbage collection, strict monitoring and enforcement against open dumping and burning of waste. This issue demands urgent intervention to protect public health and restore hygiene in our community.

– Dr. Shajahan M. Abdul on  behalf of concerned residents of Devanahalli Extension, Mysuru, 26.11.2025

