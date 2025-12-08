‘Team Game Changers’ sweeps KSCA polls
Sports

‘Team Game Changers’ sweeps KSCA polls

December 8, 2025

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad elected President, Santosh Menon Secretary

Bengaluru: ‘Team Game Changers,’ led by former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, swept the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Polls held here yesterday.

The team, led by Prasad, won a majority of 11 seats of the total 16 seats stamping their authority on KSCA.  Venkatesh Prasad, contesting for President’s post, defeated K.N. Shanth Kumar, Director, The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Limited, by a margin of 161 votes. While Prasad polled a total of 749 votes, Shanth Kumar secured 588 votes.

Backed by Indian cricketing greats Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, Prasad’s team powered through the major posts. Former international cricketer Sujith Somasundar was elected as the Vice-President with 719 votes against D. Vinod Sivappa’s 588 votes. Santosh Menon clinched the Secretary’s position with 672 votes, narrowly outpacing E.S Jairam, who secured 632 votes. B.N. Madhukar claimed the Treasurer’s post convincingly with 736 votes to M.S. Vinay’s 571 votes.

The lone consolation for the Shanth Kumar camp came in the Joint Secretary category, where B.K. Ravi edged out A.V. Shashidhara narrowly with 669 votes to 638 votes.

Among life members, V.M. Manjunath (690 votes) and Sailesh N. Poll (618 votes) were elected to the Managing Committee. From Bengaluru Zone, former cricketers Kalpana Venkatachar (764 votes), Avinash Vaidya (691 votes) and Aashish Amarlall (703 votes) secured their places.

Among the keenly contested polls from six zones, Team Game Changers won two out of six zones.

While P. Srinivas Prasad was elected from Mysuru Zone with 746 votes defeating R.K. Hari Krishna Kumar (561 votes) and C.R. Harish from Tumakuru Zone with 734 votes defeating N. Ashoka (573 votes).

READ ALSO  Vijeth shines for India Bulls

Team Brijesh Patel won other four seats which included Shivamogga Zone, where D.S. Arun who secured 722 votes defeated Nagendra K. Pandit (585 votes), Dharwad Zone, where Veeranna S. Savadi (825 votes) defeated Ahmed Raza A. Kittur (482 votes), Raichur Zone, where Kushal Patil Gadgi (704 votes) defeated Parthasarathi Kanakavidu (603 votes) and Shekar L. Shetty was elected unopposed from Mangaluru Zone.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching