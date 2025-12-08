‘Will not allow IPL matches to move out of Bengaluru’

December 8, 2025

Bengaluru: Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar yesterday asserted that the State Government will not allow the shifting of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, reaffirming that all fixtures of IPL 2026 allotted to the city will be held as scheduled.

Speaking to the media persons after casting his vote in the KSCA elections at the stadium, Shivakumar said, safeguarding the prestige of Karnataka’s premier cricket venue was a matter of honour for the State.

“This is a matter of respect for Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming IPL matches are held here,” he said, responding to questions on the possibilities of important fixtures being shifted from Bengaluru as a result of recent tragedy during the RCB victory celebrations.

Stating that the Government was prepared to allow Women’s World Cup matches, he said: “We will allow whatever matches are available in the coming days.”

“I am a cricket fan. We will ensure such disasters never happen again and preserve the dignity of the stadium. Crowd management will be strengthened within the legal framework. Additionally, we will build a bigger stadium as an alternative for the future,” he added.