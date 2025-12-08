‘Will not allow IPL matches to move out of Bengaluru’
Sports

‘Will not allow IPL matches to move out of Bengaluru’

December 8, 2025

Bengaluru: Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar yesterday asserted that the State Government will not allow the shifting of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, reaffirming that all fixtures of IPL 2026 allotted to the city will be held as scheduled.

Speaking to the media persons after casting his vote in the KSCA elections at the stadium, Shivakumar said, safeguarding the prestige of Karnataka’s premier cricket venue was a matter of honour for the State.

“This is a matter of respect for Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming IPL matches are held here,” he said, responding to questions on the possibilities of important fixtures being shifted from Bengaluru as a result of recent tragedy during the RCB victory celebrations.

Stating that the Government was prepared to allow Women’s World Cup matches, he said: “We will allow whatever matches are available in the coming days.”

“I am a cricket fan. We will ensure such disasters never happen again and preserve the dignity of the stadium. Crowd management will be strengthened within the legal framework. Additionally, we will build a bigger stadium as an alternative for the future,” he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching