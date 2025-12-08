National U-16 AITA National Series Tournament: City’s tennis player Padmapriya wins Girls Singles title

December 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s upcoming tennis player Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar won the U-16 Girls Singles title at AITA National Series (NS) Tournament held at Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet, Telangana recently.

In the finals, Padmapriya beat Aniha Govinolla in straight sets 6-3;6-3 to win the title. Meanwhile, in the Girls Double, Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar/ Shazfa pair went down to Meka Anjhalle/ Sanidhya Karantoth pair 6-4, 2-6, 9-11.

Padmapriya is currently ranked India No. 1 in the U-14 Girls category (All India Tennis Association – AITA Rankings) and Asia No. 6 (Asian Tennis Federation – ATF Rankings).

Padmapriya had recently won the Doubles title and emerged as the runner-up at the recently held U-14 Girls Asian Tennis Tournament-2025 in Jaipur.

A Class 8 student of Excel Public School, Mysuru, Padmapriya is the daughter of Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forests (Project Tiger), Mysuru and Dr. Malathi Priya, Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle).

She is being coached by Raghuveer Ponnuswamy and Pawan. Sagar is her fitness trainer.