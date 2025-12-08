National U-16 AITA National Series Tournament: City’s tennis player Padmapriya wins Girls Singles title
Sports

National U-16 AITA National Series Tournament: City’s tennis player Padmapriya wins Girls Singles title

December 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s upcoming tennis player Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar won the U-16 Girls Singles title at AITA National Series (NS) Tournament held at Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet, Telangana recently.

In the finals, Padmapriya beat Aniha Govinolla in straight sets 6-3;6-3 to win the title. Meanwhile, in the Girls Double, Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar/ Shazfa pair went down to Meka Anjhalle/ Sanidhya Karantoth pair 6-4, 2-6, 9-11.

Padmapriya is currently ranked India No. 1 in the U-14 Girls category (All India Tennis Association – AITA Rankings) and Asia No. 6 (Asian Tennis Federation – ATF Rankings).

Padmapriya had recently won  the Doubles title and emerged as the runner-up at the recently held U-14 Girls Asian Tennis Tournament-2025 in Jaipur.

A Class 8 student of Excel Public School, Mysuru, Padmapriya is the daughter of Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forests (Project Tiger), Mysuru and Dr. Malathi Priya, Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle).

She is being coached by Raghuveer Ponnuswamy and Pawan. Sagar is her fitness trainer.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching