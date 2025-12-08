New KSCA Mysuru Zone Convenor

December 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Srinivas Prasad, Secretary, Navodaya Cricket Club, was elected as the new Convenor of KSCA Mysuru Zone during the KSCA elections held in Benglauru yesterday.

Srinivas Prasad, representing Team Game Changers led by former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, defeated the incumbent Mysuru Zone Convenor R.K. Hari Krishna Kumar, Secretary, National Cricket Club, by a margin of 185 votes.

While Srinivas Prasad polled 746 votes, Hari Krishna Kumar managed to secure 561 votes.

An Engineer by profession, Srinivas Prasad has been associated with cricket since childhood. Having been trained under his late father V. Prabhakar (Ideal Jawa), a well-known cricketer in Karnataka, Srinivas Prasad represented Karnataka U-16, U-19, U-22 teams, Moffusil XI in Shafi Darashah Tournament and University of Mysore. He is also serving as the Secretary of Alumni Association of Sportspersons Represented University of Mysore.