Geeth Gaatha Chal – 24 tomorrow

January 10, 2026

Promises an Evening of Melody, Nostalgia and Innovation

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s much-loved musical tradition, Geeth Gaatha Chal, returns with its 24th edition on Jan. 11 (Sunday) at 5 pm at the Platinum Jubilee Hall in JK Grounds.

Over the years, the programme has grown into one of the city’s most popular cultural events, eagerly awaited by music-lovers across generations.

Geeth Gaatha Chal is unique in concept — a musical platform where doctors and their family members come together to present evergreen Hindi and Kannada film songs, celebrating the golden era of film music.

What began as a modest initiative has today evolved into a professionally curated programme, known for its discipline, quality and warm cultural ethos.

The event is sponsored by noted entrepreneur and industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy and his wife Kusuma Shenoy, whose steadfast support has been instrumental in sustaining the programme’s excellence.

Since its inception, Dr. C. Umesh Kamath, the conceptualist and mentor, has guided Geeth Gaatha Chal with remarkable vision. His discerning selection of songs, insistence on punctuality and emphasis on structured presentation have become its defining features.

Presiding over the event as Chairperson is Dr. Somanath Vasudeva, who has consistently introduced innovative elements each year, helping the programme stay contemporary while retaining its nostalgic charm. Dr. Seethalakshmy Somanath, the Co-Chairperson, has played a pivotal role in strengthening both the artistic and organisational dimensions of the musical event.

The evening will be graced by Dr. Arun Srinivas, Head,  Department of Cardiology at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, as the chief guest. The guest of honour will be Dr. K.C. Belliappa, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, a distinguished academician known for his contributions to higher education.

This year’s event features a stellar line-up of performers, including Dr. M.S. Natashekhar, Dr. A.L. Hemalatha, Dr. P.A. Kushalappa, Dr. Snehashree Nirmalkumar, Dr. U.G. Shenoy, Dr. Somanath Vasudeva, Dr. Seethalakshmy Somanath, Dr. Shyam Prasad, Dr. Amrutha Upadhya, Dr. Shivani Nayak, Dr. Sushma Krishnamurthy, Dr. U. Ganesh Rao, Dr. Sushma Arun, Dr. Preethi  Prabhu, Apoorva Natashekhar, R.L. Varsha,  Sparsha Shenoy and Bhumika Arun.

Adding a special flavour to the evening will be guest singers Nikhil Prabhu and Dr. K. Manjunath, whose performances are expected to be major highlights.

A special attraction this year is “Raag Pe Charcha,” an audience-interactive segment designed to deepen musical engagement. In this innovative feature, audience members will be invited to identify or connect film songs with classical ragas, making the experience both educative and entertaining.

The event will be smoothly and spiritedly compered by Syed Aftab Ahmed, known for his lively stage presence and effortless rapport with audiences.

With its blend of melody, memory, innovation and community spirit, Geeth Gaatha Chal – 24 promises yet another memorable evening.

