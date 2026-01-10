Desi Oil Mela to end tomorrow

January 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Three-day ‘Desi Oil Mela’ organised by Sahaja Samrudha, in association with Desiri Naturals, was inaugurated at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, in the city yesterday. The mela concludes tomorrow (Jan.11).

M.L. Varchasvi Srikanta Siddalinga Raje Urs, Head of Sri Manteswamy Mutt and Sri Kappadi Kshetra Mutt inaugurated the mela. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar inaugurated the traditional bullock-driven gaana (indigenous oil refinery unit). Lavanya Ballal Jain, Chairperson of Karnataka State Seed and Organic Certification Agency, Dr. Giridhar Parvatam, Director of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru and Dr. Mamatha Shekhar, Precision Medicine Scientist, were the chief guests.

President of Mysuru Marriage Halls Association S. Murthy, Director of Sahaja Samrudha G. Krishna Prasad, Co-founders of Desiri Naturals M. Mohan and N. Yogish and Manju of Sahaja Seeds were present.

Varchasvi said, the indigenously produced oils are in tune with desi food culture. The utilisation of desi oils, improves the quality of life of farmers, besides generating local employment opportunities.

Yaduveer Wadiyar said, when we are losing health in a hurry to earn wealth, we should regain health by using traditional foods. By using naturally produced oil, we should take a first step in this regard.

“The indigenous oils safeguarded the health of our ancestors. To educate consumers about the importance and benefits of such oils, CFTRI should study the nutrient contents present in the oil,” suggested Yaduveer.

About oils

Traditional cooking oils are regaining importance due to their proven health benefits. With growing consumer awareness after COVID-19 pandemic, the demand has increased for oils extracted from indigenous oilseeds such as niger seed, sesame, safflower, castor and flax. This renewed interest offers farmers opportunities to diversify crops, improve resilience to climate variability and enhance incomes.

At the same time, adulteration of edible oils with substances like liquid paraffin and the mixing of cottonseed oil have raised serious health concerns, including heart disease, cancer, obesity and hypertension. The use of pure, traditionally extracted gaana (cold-pressed) oils is essential for safeguarding public health.

The mela showcases over 50 varieties of traditional oils. Visitors can witness live demonstrations of oil extraction using bullock-driven gaana and the preparation of castor oil. Scientists from CFTRI will demonstrate techniques to identify adulterated oils. Ayurveda doctors will provide free consultations, while nutrition experts will guide participants on selecting oils suited to different body constitutions.

Training session, competitions

The mela featured special programmes, including a lecture by Dr. Khader Valli last evening.

A training session on oilseed cultivation and value addition for farmers, was conducted today.

A drawing competition for children in the age group of 5–12 years, is organised tomorrow at 10.30 am to promote awareness about traditional oils and sustainable farming.

A traditional oil cooking competition has been organised at 12 noon. The winners will be given cash prizes.

More than 50 cottage industry stalls selling traditional foods, organic products, millets, native seeds and fruit saplings, have been opened.