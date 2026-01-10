January 10, 2026

25th Natl. Theatre Festival at Rangayana from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25th edition of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival — Bahuroopi Baba Saheb — organised by Rangayana Mysuru, will be held at Rangayana premises in city from tomorrow (Jan. 11 to 18).

Film Festival

The Bahuroopi Film Festival will be inaugurated by renowned writer Baragur Ramachandrappa on Jan. 11 at 10.30 am at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana.

Film Festival Convenor K. Manu will deliver the keynote address. Karnataka Nataka Academy Chairman Dr. K.V. Nagarajamurthy, Ranga Samaja Members Lakshmi Chandrashekar and M.S. Jahangir will be the chief guests. Film Festival Co-ordinator B.N. Shashikala will be present.

The films will be screened at Sriranga auditorium in Rangayana premises between 10 am and 4.30 pm till Jan. 18.

Janapada Utsava

The Janapada Utsava (Folk Festival) will be inaugurated by Karnataka Bayalata Academy Chairman Dr. Durgadas on Jan. 11 at 6 pm at Kindarijogi premises. ADC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Theatre Artiste Dr. Geetha Siddi, Ranga Samaja Member Shashidhar Bharighat will be the chief guests. Janapada Utsava Co-ordinator Geetha Montadka will be present.

National Seminar

A two-day Bahuroopi National Seminar has been organised in association with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Training, Research and Extension Centre, Department of Social Welfare, Bengaluru and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, University of Mysore (UoM), at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises on Jan. 17 and 18.

Senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan will inaugurate the Seminar on Jan. 17 at 10.30 am. UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath will be the chief guest. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will preside. MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Department of Social Welfare Commissioner Dr. Rakesh Kumar will be present.

Musical Narrative

A musical narrative on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will also been held at Vanaranga, Mini Theatre and Kalamandira on Jan. 12, 17 and 18 respectively at 6 pm.

Installation Art

Installation art exhibition by Shivaranjan of Belagavi and Faustin of Bengaluru will be exhibited between Jan. 12 and 16 at Rangayana premises.

‘Bheemayana’

Artists Smrudul, Sridarshan, Minal, D. Prithvi and Ranganath have also created visual narration ‘Bheemayana’ based on this year’s Bahuroopi Theatre Festival theme — Baba Saheb.

Formal inauguration by CM Siddaramaiah on Jan. 12

This year Bahuroopi will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Jan. 12 at 5.30 pm at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises.

Senior Theatre Artiste Heisnam Sabitri Devi of Manipur will inaugurate the Theatre Festival. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the Books and Handicrafts Exhibition. Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj S. Thangadagi will release the souvenir. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will inaugurate the photo exhibition on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose will inaugurate the painting exhibition. Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will preside.

Children’s Bahuroopi at Kalamandira

The Children’s Bahuroopi will be inaugurated by Senior Theatre actor Rameshwari Verma on Jan. 12 at 10.30 am at Kalamandira.

Karnataka Nataka Academy Member Dr. Jahida, Ranga Samaja Members Dr. K. Ramakrishnaiah and Mahantesh Gajendragada will be the chief guests. Rangayana Mysuru Director Satish Tiptur will preside. Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Rangayana Deputy Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan will be present.

Plays of different languages will be staged everyday from Jan. 12 at Bhoomigeeta at 6.30 pm; Vanaranga at 7 pm; Mini Theatre at 7 pm and Kalamandira at 11 am and 7 pm.