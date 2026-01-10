BJP slams Siddaramaiah, calls him ‘tainted’ CM

January 10, 2026

‘Devaraj Urs gave land to landless while Siddaramaiah grabbed 14 MUDA sites’

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP City Spokesperson M.A. Mohan has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had not set any record and alleged that he was a “tainted Chief Minister.”

Addressing media persons at the city BJP office yesterday, Mohan said, advertisements had been issued in newspapers to publicise Siddaramaiah as the longest-serving Chief Minister.

However, he claimed that D. Devaraj Urs had earlier entered the record books for serving the longest tenure as Chief Minister, while Siddaramaiah, he alleged, carried the taint of grabbing 14 sites illegally from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) — now Mysuru Development Authority (MDA).

“There is a difference between setting a record in politics and sports. Unlike Siddaramaiah, D. Devaraj Urs created a lasting record by distributing land to the landless,” Mohan said.

Referring to remarks made by Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshmana describing BJP MPs as liars, Mohan said, BJP MPs had made several contributions to the development of the district over the past 11 years.

He also blamed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the District Administration for the recent Court stay on the proposed Unity Mall project at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, stating that it was the administration’s responsibility to identify undisputed land.

Rs. 5,000-crore ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scam

Mohan took a swipe at Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, alleging that she had initially provided incorrect statistics regarding fund disbursal under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme and later apologised.

He termed it a Rs. 5,000-crore scam and referred to the arrest and imprisonment of ex-Minister B. Nagendra in the multi-crore Valmiki Development Corporation scam. He demanded that the MDA revoke its decision to invite fresh applications for allotment of Civic Amenities (CA) sites and instead allot the sites to organisations and Associations that meet the eligibility criteria.

e-Khata server issue

Mohan also said, issues related to the issuance of e-Khata had remained unresolved for the past 40 days. Due to server-related problems, the public was being forced to run from pillar to post without any relief, he alleged.

He further alleged that Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), in which the Government holds a 94 percent stake, was facing financial stress.

While the company’s profits are paid to the Government as dividends, he claimed the Government had issued an order this year seeking an additional 30 percent, pushing the company into a situation where it was struggling to pay salaries.

Similar pressure was being exerted on other public sector firms, pushing them towards bankruptcy, he alleged.

City BJP General Secretaries Somsundar and C.K. Rudramurthy, Media Co-ordinator M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs and Media Convener Santosh Kumar were present.