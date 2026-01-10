Chamaraja BJP contest gets cinematic touch

January 10, 2026

Kannada film actor Jayaprakash enters fray as fourth aspirant

Mysore/Mysuru: The battle for the BJP ticket from Chamaraja for the 2028 Assembly elections is getting more crowded and colourful.

Even as former MLA L. Nagendra, former MP Prathap Simha and Neurologist Dr. Shushrutha Gowda are vying for the coveted ticket, a film actor has entered the race.

BJP leader Jayaprakash (JP), who has acted in over seven Kannada films, including ‘Bhageeratha’, ‘Digdarshaka’, ‘Jamana’ and ‘Good Boy’ (under production), has staked his claim, turning Chamaraja into a high-profile internal contest for the BJP in Mysuru.

“I have been active in the party organisation for a long time and I urge the BJP High Command to allot me the ticket from Chamaraja for the upcoming Assembly elections,” JP said at a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday.

JP said, he has been a strong aspirant from Chamaraja and has dedicated several years to strengthening the party.

“In the past, I have sacrificed my claim to the ticket several times, including for leaders such as the late Shankarlinge Gowda between 1994 and 2023. This time, justice must be done to me,” he said.

Highlighting his loyalty and long service to the party, JP said, he enjoys wide support as a former Senate Member and film actor.

He recalled his association with senior leaders such as H.N. Ananth Kumar and Dr. Jeevaraj Alva and said, he had joined the BJP during a major convention attended by thousands of supporters.

Expressing confidence that his organisational work would be recognised, JP said, he hoped to secure the ticket this time.

Responding to recent statements by former MP Prathap Simha, who has indicated his intention to contest from Chamaraja, JP said, thousands of his supporters had sought clarity on the issue and urged the party leadership to resolve the matter.

He cautioned that the presence of multiple aspirants should not lead to divisions within the party. Several supporters, including Shivakumar, Shantha, Tejesh Lokesh Gowda, Shantamma and Manjula, were present at the press conference.