‘Be ready to take on BJP’

April 2, 2023

Satish Jarkiholi tells Congress workers

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister and KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has given a call to the party workers to actively face the elections with full vigour, as SC/ ST voters play a decisive role in several constituencies of the State.

Jarkiholi, who spoke after inaugurating election related preparatory meeting organised by ST Wing of Mysore City and District Congress Committee, at Congress Bhavan in the city on Friday, sought the cooperation of all, for the party to win the forthcoming elections to Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held on May 10. It is only Congress party that can ensure social security to ST community, he added.

Sixteen Block Congress Committees under Mysuru District Congress Rural Committee and six of City, and all the front-line wings should actively participate in the election. The coming 40 days will be busy in the hustings and the party workers should work with utmost honesty without succumbing to any pressure or allurements, said Jarkiholi.

The BJP MLAs themselves are unaware about how to implement reservation, but the party has stooped low to win the elections on the basis of lies. The Congress workers must be prepared to fight them like soldiers and win the elections, he advised.

“The Congress led UPA Government at the Centre had introduced many programmes for SC/ STs. During the rule of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in the State, both the communities were given opportunities to travel abroad. Vidyasiri Student Scholarship Scheme was introduced to help the students pursue education. Now, an inevitable situation has been created, where we have to go to the doorstep of the people and inform them about the benefits extended by the party to SC/ ST communities. We have to kindle hopes among the people about building the life of common man,” opined Jarkiholi.

Parliamentary in-Charge M.K. Raghavan also spoke. MLAs H.P. Manjunath, Anil Chikkamadu and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, District Rural Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar City Congress President R. Murthy, K.R. Nagar Congress candidate D. Ravishankar, former MLA M. K. Somashekar, KPCC ST Wing President Palaiah, Mahila KPCC President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, ticket aspirants Harish Gowda and Mavinahalli Siddegowda, KPCC General Secretary S.C. Basavaraj, City Congress Committee ST Wing President Rohit and District ST Wing President Narayana and others were present on the occasion.