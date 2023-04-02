Dr. Jagjivan Ram and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 2, 2023

DC asks not to make political speeches during celebrations

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that the Birth Anniversary (Jayanti) celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram must be observed meaningfully without violating the existing pre-poll Code of Conduct.

He was speaking at a preliminary meeting convened by the District Administration and Social Welfare Department at the DC Office in city yesterday to discuss about the preparations to be made for Dr. Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations on Apr. 5 and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti on Apr. 14.

Dr. Rajendra pointed out that the Model Code of Conduct is already in force on the State and all concerned organisations should cooperate and ensure that there are no political speeches during the celebrations.

“Birth Anniversary celebrations of great men should not be restricted to one place or one section of the society. Everyone should try to understand and follow their ideals. All Government officials must attend the function without fail. The statues and busts of these two great men must be cleaned regularly,” the DC directed.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, District Social Welfare Officer Rangegowda and leaders of various communities were present.