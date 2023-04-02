250 application forms for Chinnara Mela sold out
News

250 application forms for Chinnara Mela sold out

April 2, 2023

Last date to submit filled-in applications Apr. 5

Mysore/Mysuru: The application forms for ‘Chinnara Mela,’ conducted by city’s theatre repertory Rangayana at its premises from Apr. 10 to May 5 have been sold out. Only 250 applications were issued. The theme for this year’s mela is ‘Namma Tainela’ (Our Motherland).

As the popular annual summer fest for children is being held after a gap of three years due to COVID pandemic (there was no Chinnara Mela in 2020, 2021 and 2022), parents began to line up at Rangayana on Friday night itself to make sure that they get the application.

As soon as the Rangayana Office opened at 10 am yesterday, 250 applications were sold at a cost of Rs. 100 each in one and-a-half hours. To prevent rush, only 250 people who were waiting in the queue were allowed and the rest were sent back.

The forms were issued based on eligibility and after checking the age (7 to 14 years) and other details of the applicant children. The applications were checked by Rangayana officials led by Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati.

The filled-in forms must be submitted along with the required documents at Rangayana office before 5 pm on Apr. 5. The entrance fee for every child is Rs. 3,000 which should be paid in the form of a DD drawn in favour of Deputy Director, Rangayana, Mysuru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching