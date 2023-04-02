250 application forms for Chinnara Mela sold out

April 2, 2023

Last date to submit filled-in applications Apr. 5

Mysore/Mysuru: The application forms for ‘Chinnara Mela,’ conducted by city’s theatre repertory Rangayana at its premises from Apr. 10 to May 5 have been sold out. Only 250 applications were issued. The theme for this year’s mela is ‘Namma Tainela’ (Our Motherland).

As the popular annual summer fest for children is being held after a gap of three years due to COVID pandemic (there was no Chinnara Mela in 2020, 2021 and 2022), parents began to line up at Rangayana on Friday night itself to make sure that they get the application.

As soon as the Rangayana Office opened at 10 am yesterday, 250 applications were sold at a cost of Rs. 100 each in one and-a-half hours. To prevent rush, only 250 people who were waiting in the queue were allowed and the rest were sent back.

The forms were issued based on eligibility and after checking the age (7 to 14 years) and other details of the applicant children. The applications were checked by Rangayana officials led by Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati.

The filled-in forms must be submitted along with the required documents at Rangayana office before 5 pm on Apr. 5. The entrance fee for every child is Rs. 3,000 which should be paid in the form of a DD drawn in favour of Deputy Director, Rangayana, Mysuru.