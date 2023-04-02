Police Flag Day celebrated in city

April 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “The Police Flag Day, which was being celebrated like a festival earlier, is losing its importance as the Police personnel do not have the interest to collect donations and the public not interested to give donations,” said retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) K.T. Balakrishna.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Police Flag Day celebration, organised jointly by Mysuru City Police, Mounted Police, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru District Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) 5th Battalion, Police Training School, State Intelligence, Directorate of Civil right Enforcement (DCRE), Lokayukta, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and Internal Security Division (ISD) at City Armed Reserve (CAR) Parade Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning.

The retired IGP said that earlier, the Police were collecting donations in their respective jurisdictions, but now they are hesitant to collect the same due to various reasons. With Assembly polls nearing, he called upon the Police personnel to be prepared and work accordingly.

The retired IGP said that this day is also announced as the Welfare Day for retired Police officials and staff during which small flags are sold and the amount got from it will be used to extend help for retired Police staff.

In 1963, Mysuru was considered as a large State, Acts were modified and a Committee was formed to bring in uniform Acts. Based on the recommendations of the Committee, on Apr. 2, 1965, uniform Acts were brought and in this backdrop, the day is celebrated as Police Flag Day.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh affixed a Police Flag Day sticker to the coat of the retired IGP, who also donated money and retired Police personnel were felicitated on the occasion.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, City Armed Reserve (CAR) DCP Maruthi, Mounted Police DCP Shivaraj and other Police officials were present.