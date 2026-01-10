Safety fencing begins along railway tracks

January 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The South Western Railway has begun installing wire fencing and barricades along both sides of railway tracks in the Mysuru Division to strengthen safety measures.

Assistant Executive Engineer Devarajegowda told Star of Mysore that the work started a week ago on the Mysuru-Bengaluru, Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru-Arasikere routes.

The fencing is intended to prevent cattle, sheep, poultry and even people from straying onto the tracks, especially as most trains now run at speeds of up to 100 to 130 km per hour.

He explained that fast moving trains cannot be stopped suddenly if animals or people cross the tracks, which could lead to accidents. To ensure passenger safety, fencing and barricades are being installed first in areas where intrusion is most likely. Additional safety measures are also being implemented within a one kilometre radius of all railway stations.

In the coming days, the second phase of the project will extend fencing to other sections of the routes as required. This will help prevent passengers from crossing tracks near stations to reach platforms, thereby reducing risks and ensuring safer travel, Devarajegowda added.