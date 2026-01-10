EV charging stations: CESC ranks second in Karnataka

January 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), headquartered in Mysuru, has emerged as the second-largest provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Karnataka, according to official data.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) leads the state with 2,900 EV charging stations across its jurisdiction, which includes Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur and Davangere districts.

In comparison, CESC’s operational area — covering Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan and Mandya districts — currently hosts 400 EV charging stations.

Of these, only two have been directly installed by CESC: One at its corporate office in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru and another at the Executive Engineer’s office in Kuvempunagar. The remaining stations have been set up and are managed by private operators with CESC’s approval.

CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopalaraju told Star of Mysore that private entities are permitted to establish EV charging stations if they have suitable land. “We supply electricity at a tariff of Rs. 5 per unit to these operators,” he explained.

He further noted that the growing popularity of electric two-wheelers, cars, autos, minibuses and buses has significantly increased demand for charging infrastructure. Many stations are located at malls, petrol bunks and highway hotels and restaurants, making them easily accessible to the public, added Munigopalaraju.