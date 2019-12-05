Geeth Gaatha Chal: Doctor’s Musical Nite on Dec.8
Mysuru: Geeth Gaatha Chal… the popular musical show by Doctors and their family has been entertaining the culture-loving Mysureans since the past 18 years and the 19th edition will be presented on Dec.8 (Sunday) at Kalamandira.

The show, which is known for its punctuality, will start at 5 pm and the audience are requested to be seated by 4.30 pm. 

Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, Industrialist and Philanthropist and Kusuma Shenoy, who have been patronising and sponsoring the event all these years, will be present on the occasion along with Founder-Patron Dr. C. Umesh Kamath. 

Dr. M.S. Bhaskar, Neuro Surgeon, Mysuru, will be the chief guest.  Dr. B.R. Pai, Wellness Expert, will be the guest of honour.

Dr. P.A. Kushalappa is the Organising Chairperson. Syed Aftab Ahmed will compere the show.

A feast of popular, soul-stirring classics and haunting melodies from the golden era of movies both in Kannada and Hindi will be presented by the following singers at the musical nite:

Dr. M.S. Natashekhar, Dr. A.L. Hemalatha, Dr. P.A. Kushalappa, Dr. U. Ganesh Rao, Dr. U.G. Shenoy, Dr. S.K. Ghori, Dr. Sushma Krishna Murthy, Dr. Seethalaxmi Somnath, Dr. Amrutha Upadhya, Dr. Snehashree Nirmal Kumar, Dr. G.D. Ravikumar, M. Prithvi Shankar – Ranjitha, Dr. R.L. Varsha, Dr. Somnath Vasudev, Dr. Preethi Prabhu, Sparsha Shenoy and Apoorva Natashekhar.

