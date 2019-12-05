Centre for Workplace Safety and Health set up at NIE

December 5, 2019

Inauguration by N.R. Narayana Murthy tomorrow

Mysuru: Padma Vibhushan N.R. Narayana Murthy, Chairman of Catamaran Ventures, will inaugurate the newly-set up N. Krishnamurthy Centre for Workplace Safety and Health (CWSH) at National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in city tomorrow (Dec. 6) at 2 pm.

The Centre is an effort to instil the much-needed awareness of workplace hazards in the minds of engineers, workers and other site personnel and administrators, to train essential segments of industries to assess, manage and control their workplace risks for the benefit of individuals and organisations and in due course join forces with like-minded organisations in India and abroad.

NIE President Srinath Batni will preside. Distinguished Academic Visiting Expert Prof. N. Krishnamurthy will address the gathering. NIE and CWSH will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Director of NIEMC and NIE Alumni Association R. Ashok Anand will be present.

About Dr. N. Krishnamurthy: An alumnus of NIE, Dr. N. Krishnamurthy holds a Master’s and Ph.D in Civil Engineering from University of Colorado, USA. He is currently a Consultant in Safety and Structures in Singapore and has over six decades of teaching, research and consultancy experience. His extensive knowledge of workplace safety and health is a boon for the Centre. He aims to spread awareness across the country and plans to improve safety management through this Centre at his Alma Mater.

About CWSH

It aims to create awareness of the many dangers that surround humans, the environment and work-sites like construction sites, factories, shipyards, tunnels, offices, schools and mines on workplace hazards and control the risks for the benefit of individuals and organisations.

