Week-long Datta Jayanthi celebrations at Chinmaya Mission

December 5, 2019

Mysuru: Chinmaya Mission, Mysuru, is celebrating Sri Guru Dattatreya Jayanthi at Sri Gurudeva Datta Sannidhi, 6th Main, Gokulam 3rd Stage, Mysuru, from Dec.4 to Dec.11.

Datta Jayanthi is a Hindu holy day celebrated all over India, which falls on Dec.11. It is the full moon day of the Margashira month according to the Hindu Lunar calendar. The day commemorates the Avatar of Hindu God Sri Dattatreya, a combined form of the Divine Trinity Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, who incarnated to destroy the negative energies growing enormously in the world.

It is believed that on the day of the Jayanthi, the positive Datta principle is many times more active on earth compared to other times. It is a strong belief that worshipping Dattatreya, with devotion on this day, one gets maximum spiritual benefit.

The traditional way of celebrating Datta Jayanthi for generations now, is through reciting the Guru Charithre for 7 days before the celebrations, ritualistic puja on all the days, Satsang and singing of Holy songs.

Chinmaya Mission has programmed week-long activities. Pujya Swami Dattapadanandaji, Acharya of Chinmaya Mission, Mysuru, who is himself an ardent devotee of Sri Dattatreya, will be the Guru, under whose guidance the week-long spiritual activities will take place. During this week there will be Guru Charithre Parayana from 9 am to 12 noon followed by mangalarathi.

Swamiji will give a discourse in Kannada at the same venue between 6.30 pm and 8 pm on “Avadhootha Geetha” from Dec.4 to 10. This will precede Sri Vishnu Sahasranaama Samoohika parayana from 6 pm to 6.30 pm every day.

On Dec. 7, Geetha Jayanthi and Swami Tapovan Jayanthi will be celebrated. The highlight of this day will be the chanting in chorus of all the eighteen chapters of Srimad Bhagavadgita, Tapovana Shatkam, Paduka Puja through Tapovana Ashtottaram. The programme will be between 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

On Dec.9, Sri Hanumat Varatam will be celebrated at Sri Ramakshetra, 5th Main, Sarvajanika Hostel Road, Vidyaranyapuram, at 11 am. This will be presided over by Swami Dattapadanandaji. The programme includes Sri Hanuman puja, Satsang and Aarathi.

Sri Gurucharitre Parayana will conclude with the reading of the Avataranike on Datta Jayanthi on Dec. 11. On this day Vatu puja, Kannika puja, Suhasini puja, Dampathi puja, Brahmana puja, Gurupaduka puja will be performed. The day will conclude with Mahamangalarathi. For details, contact Ph: 0821 – 2413601 or Mob: 9886008645.

At Sri Dakshinamurthy Peetham on Dec.12

Datta Jayanthi will also be celebrated at Sri Dakshinamurthy Peetham in Jayanagar here on Dec. 12. Peetham Head Sri Chinmayananda Saraswathi will grace the occasion. The rituals will begin on Dec. 11 early morning with Kakadarathi followed by Abhisheka and puja. A music programme is arranged in the evening by Sagar Chakravarthy.

The main rituals will begin at 3.30 am on Dec. 12 with Kakadarathi followed by Panchamrutha Abhisheka, Rudrabhisheka and other rituals. Mahamangalarathi is at 12 noon. Sri Datta Digambara Naamasmarane and Ashtavadhana Seve will be held in the evening, according to Peetham Manager Shruti Arun. For details call Mob: 94801-66072.

