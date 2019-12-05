Uttanahalli Temple watchman murder case: High Court instructs Mysuru South Police to produce accused before it by Dec.18

December 5, 2019

Mysuru: The High Court has instructed Mysuru South Inspector K. Jeevan to trace the three accused in the Uttanahalli Temple watchman murder case and produce them before it.

There were four accused in the case out of which Revanna alias Revu has died and the remaining three accused are 61-year-old Lakshmana alias Auranga of Kalkunike in Hunsur, 33-year-old Devaraju of Doddaballapur and 26-year-old Kumar alias Venkatesh of Malavalli taluk.

Following the murder of Uttanahalli Temple watchman, the accused had also committed robbery and the Mysuru South Police, who had registered a case in this regard, had arrested the accused and had submitted a charge-sheet against them to the Sixth Additional Sessions Court. But the Court on Nov.17, 2015, acquitted all the accused.

An appeal in this case was submitted to the High Court in 2016. But the accused had not attended the hearing and had gone absconding.

Hence, the High Court has ordered Mysuru South Inspector Jeevan to trace the absconding accused and produce them before it before Dec.18.

Those having any information about the above three accused, may contact the office of the Mysuru South Inspector on Ph: 0821-2520260 or District Control Room on Ph: 0821-2444800 or Inspector on Mob: 94808-05031, according to a press release from the Police Department.

