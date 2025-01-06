Geeth Gaatha Chal relives golden melodies

January 6, 2025

Mysuru: The 23th edition of Geeth Gaatha Chal, one of the most eagerly awaited events in Mysuru city, witnessed a jam-packed audience enjoying some of best golden hits in both Kannada and Hindi languages presented by doctors and their family members at Kalamandira in city last evening.

The programme began with a melodious rendition of the song ‘Teredide Mane O Baa Athithi…’ from the movie Hosabelaku by Dr. Sushma Arun and her daughter Bhumika Arun. Later, Dr. M.S. Natashekhar and his daughter Apoorva Natashekhar presented the song ‘Tu Pyaar Ka Sagar Hai…’ from the movie Seema. This was followed by the song ‘Baharon Mera Jeevan Bhi Sanwaro…’ from the movie Aakhri Khat released in 1966 by Dr. A.L. Hemalatha. The song was originally sung by late Lata Mangeshkar.

The event continued to enthral the audience with Dr. P.A. Kushalappa presenting the song ‘Lehron Pe Lehar…’ from movie Chhabili released in 1960 starring Nutan and Hemant Kumar.

The Kannada duet song ‘Aralide Thanu Mana…’ from the movie Apoorva Sangama by Dr. Seethalakshmy and Dr. Somnath Vasudeva couple was received well by the audience.

Dr. Amrutha Upadhya presenting a song.

Later, the songs like ‘Bachpan Ki Mohabbat…’ by Dr. Snehashree Nirmalkumar; ‘Banda Parvar Thaam Lo Jigar…’ by Dr. U. Ganesh Rao; ‘Awara Hoon…’ by Dr. U.G. Shenoy; ‘Mujhe Kitna Pyaar Hai Tumse…’ by Dr. M.S. Natashekhar and Apoorva; ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain…’ by Dr. Somnath Vasudeva; ‘Tere Sur Aur Mere Geet…’ by Dr. Seethalakshmy; ‘Phaili Hui Hai Sapnon Ki Baahen…’ by Dr. Shivani Nayak; ‘Chand Phir Nikla…’ by Dr. Amrutha Upadhya; Kannada duet song ‘Na Bidalare Yendu Ninna…’ by Dr. Sushma Krishnamurthy and Dr. Ganesh Rao; ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ by R.L. Varsha; ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika…’ by Dr. Shyam Prasad; ‘Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re…’ by Sparsha Shenoy took the audience to a journey into the golden era of cinema witnessed in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Earlier, receiving the felicitation, Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), thanked industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy and Kusuma Shenoy couple for constructing students’ rest-room at a cost of Rs. 60 lakh at the MMC&RI campus. Stating programme like ‘Geeth Gaatha Chal’ was necessary, Dr. Dakshayani added that such programmes would help doctors, who always work under pressure, to relax.

Dr. P.A. Kushalappa performing on stage.

Dr. Jagannath Shenoy, sponsor of the event, said that ‘Geeth Gaatha Chal’ would have completed its Silver Jubilee without a two-year break owing to Covid.

The event also witnessed screening of a documentary on Dr. Jagannath Shenoy’s life and contribution to the society.

Dr. A.L. Hemalatha and Shabbir rendering a duet song.

The programme was anchored by Syed Aftab Ahmed.

Industrialist Sam Cherian, singer Puttur Narasimha Nayak, Geeth Gaatha Chal Patron Dr. C. Umesh Kamath, MAHAN President Dr. Javeed Nayeem, Senior Surgeon Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy and others were present.

Dr. M.S. Natashekhar and his daughter Apoorva Natashekhar presenting a duet song.

Special tribute to Mohd. Rafi

A special tribute was paid to singer Mohd. Rafi on the occasion of his birth centenary by Shabbir, who was invited as a guest singer, who is known as ‘Junior Mohd. Rafi.’ He rendered the song ‘Tum To Pyar Ho…’ from the movie Sehra along with Dr. A.L. Hemalatha, originally sung by Mohd. Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. This was followed by the famous song ‘Likhe jo Khat Tujhe…’ from Kanyadaan.

A section of audience enjoying ‘Geetha Gaatha Chal’ Doctors Musical Nite at Kalamandira in city yesterday.

Audience Request

Yesterday’s event for the first time witnessed singers rendering songs requested by the audience under the title ‘Aap Ki Farmaish.’ Organisers took requests from 10 audiences of which two songs were presented.