Kattemad Temple dress code row: Meeting inconclusive; Kodagu Deputy Commissioner to decide

January 6, 2025

Madikeri: A meeting of the Kattemad Maha Mrityunjaya Mahadeshwara Kshetra Temple Committee, residents and other community representatives held at Maragodu VSSN Hall yesterday failed to reach a consensus regarding the ongoing dress code controversy. It was ultimately decided to defer the matter to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for resolution.

The controversy erupted on Dec. 28, when a few Kodava community members were denied entry into the Temple by individuals from the Arebhashe Gowda community, reportedly representing the Temple Management Board.

These individuals demanded that the Kodavas either remove their traditional attire or leave the premises, citing temple by-laws prohibiting such clothing. Kodava community members strongly contested this claim, leading to widespread protests across Kodagu.

The unrest prompted the Kodagu Police to impose prohibitory orders. The DC subsequently directed the Temple Committee to find a mutually acceptable solution within a week, leading to yesterday’s meeting.

The meeting saw the attendance of 13 members from the Temple Management Committee and 40 out of 43 Sub-Committee members. The discussion regarding the dress code remained inconclusive, prompting the Committee to submit a report to the District Administration. The Temple Committee will act based on the DC’s instructions.

During the meeting, a proposal was made for Kodava community members from Kattemad village to wear Kupya Chele (traditional Kodava attire) on the festival’s last day.

However, this was opposed by Kodava representatives, who demanded that all Kodava community members, regardless of their village, be allowed to wear traditional attire during the festival. The proposal failed to gain the support of the Temple Committee and Sub-Committees.

Speaking to reporters, Temple Committee President Kattemane Shashi Janardhan confirmed the lack of consensus on the dress code issue. He stated that decisions were made on other matters discussed during the meeting and a report would be submitted to the DC.

Given the sensitive nature of the issue and the prohibition orders, the meeting was held under tight Police security.