Not Princess Road but KRS Road will be renamed

January 6, 2025

Princess Road only from Dasappa Circle to Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple: MLA

Mysuru: With the controversy over renaming ‘Princess Road’ in the city escalating, both BJP and JD(S) have voiced their opposition.

However, Congress MLA K. Harishgowda, who proposed the renaming, clarified his stance, stating that he did not demand the renaming of Princess Road but only sought to name the stretch from Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple to Royal Inn junction as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga.’

Speaking to reporters at Congress Bhavan this morning, he explained that he had submitted a proposal to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Nov. 12, 2023, to rename KRS Road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga.’

“Objections were raised by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar regarding the renaming. I have not asked for the renaming of Princess Road but only the section from Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple to Royal Inn after CM Siddaramaiah for his contributions to the health sector,” he said.

Harishgowda presented a blueprint, detailing that the stretch from Dasappa Circle to Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple was historically named Princess Road since the 1930s, according to the 2016 City Development Plan (CDP). The stretch from the Temple to Royal Inn junction was known as KRS Road, as per the 1997 CDP, which they proposed to rename as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga.’

“We respect the contributions of the Mysore Royal Family to Mysuru. However, misinformation has been spread about the Congress party opposing the Wadiyars,” he claimed.

The MLA proposed installing a name board for Princess Road along with a statue of Princess Krishnajammanni, after whom the road was named. He also mentioned that he had no objection to retaining the name ‘Princess Road’ until the Royal Inn junction if relevant historical evidence was provided.

City Congress Committee President R. Murthy, District Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, and other leaders were present at the press conference.