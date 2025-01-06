‘Initiate measures to improve SSLC results’

January 6, 2025

39,132 freshers to appear for 2024-25 SSLC Exam

Mysuru: With a focus to further improve the SSLC results in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy presided over a meeting with BEOs, Head Masters and Head Mistresses of all the Government High Schools in the district at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) auditorium here this morning.

The meeting was jointly organised by the District Administration, ZP and Department of Public Instructions to discuss on the measures initiated in Government High Schools to improve the results in the upcoming SSLC Examinations to be held for the academic year 2024-25.

During the meeting, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy instructed the officials and school heads to ensure that weak students should be identified by the teachers to help them improve upon their studies.

He also mentioned that meritorious students should be mixed with weaker students during the group studies to help them discuss among themselves on various subjects.

Stating it was the responsibility of teachers to identify weaker students, the DC instructed officials and school heads to ensure a minimum of 75 percent results in each Government High Schools of the districts.

Earlier, explaining about the measures initiated to improve the results, the Block Education Officers (BEOs) said that special classes, group studies and quiz programme were being held for the weaker students to improve upon their studies. “Study materials in each subject are being distributed to the students apart from holding discussions on WhatsApp groups and conducting revision classes,” they said.

Mysuru districts has a total of 812 High Schools which includes 233 Government High Schools, 48 High Schools belonging to the Department of Social Welfare and Department of Tribal Welfare, 134 Aided High Schools, 390 Unaided High Schools and seven High Schools coming under the Central Government. This year, a total of 39,132 freshers will appear for the SSLC Examination to be held for the academic year 2024-25.

BEOs of Mysuru South, Mysuru North, Mysuru Rural, K.R. Nagar, Nanjangud, Hunsur, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote and T. Narasipur, along with Head Masters and Head Mistresses of 233 Government High Schools, attended the meeting.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Javaregowda and others were present.