Dalit and Backward Class organisations seek support for tomorrow’s Mysuru bandh

January 6, 2025

Mysuru: Several leaders representing different organisations, have sought support for tomorrow’s (Jan. 7) Mysuru bandh called by several Dalit organisations, Backward Class Organisations, SDPI (Socialist Democratic Party of India) and other like-minded organisations and associations, demanding the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks made in Parliament against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike President K.S. Shivaram said that support has been sought for tomorrow’s bandh from Auto Owners Association, taxi and other public transport operators, APMC workers, trade unions, labour unions, Muslim organisations etc.

Pointing out that several organisations have extended their full support for the bandh, he said 6-7 teams will be formed for ensuring the success of the bandh.

“One of the teams will be deployed near KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand for halting bus services, while others will be deployed near the City Bus Stand and at certain points on roads leading to and from the city, to ensure that the bandh is a total success,” Shivaram said adding that the organisations are taking all other necessary measures for ensuring the success of the bandh.

Former Mayor Purushotham who also spoke, said that Prime Minister Modi should have sacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah by now, for his remarks against Dr. Ambedkar. But as no action has been taken against Shah, many Dalit and other organisations have called for Mysuru bandh tomorrow.

Pointing out that Dr. Ambedkar is the pride and icon of crores of Dalits and other exploited and downtrodden sections of the society, he said they cannot tolerate any insulting remarks against Dr. Ambedkar, who is called the Father of Indian Constitution.

Urging PM Modi to immediately sack Shah from his Cabinet, he sought the support of all organisations and associations for the success of the bandh. He warned that a Delhi Chalo march will be taken out after the Winter Season, if Shah is not ousted from the Union Cabinet.

Purushotham further said that over 10,000 pamphlets have been distributed across the city to create public awareness on tomorrow’s Mysuru bandh.

Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, SDPI State Vice-President Puttananjaiah, District President Rafat Khan, Madivala community leader Ravinandan, Dalit Mahasabha office-bearer Rajesh, District Uppara Association President Yogesh Uppar and others were present at the press meet.

Hoteliers to extend moral support

City Hotel Owners’ Association has announced its moral support to tomorrow’s Mysuru bandh call given by various organisations.

“Employees and owners of hotels, restaurants, bakery, tea-coffee stalls, chat centres and luxury hotels in city will function wearing black bands to extend moral support to the proposed bandh tomorrow. In addition, the Association members will also take part in the protest to be held at 10 am,” said Association President C. Narayana Gowda and Hon. Secretary A.R. Ravindra in a press release issued by the Association.

“No great men should be insulted. Our Association strongly condemns such incidents. When it comes to the question of protecting the interests of our State, its language and people, our Association will always be at the forefront to protect the same. But many people including those in hospitals and their attendants depend on hotels for food and it is our duty to cater to their needs. Hence, the Association at an emergency meeting held yesterday, has taken a decision to extend moral support to the bandh call tomorrow,” according to the press release issued by the city Hotel Owners’ Association.