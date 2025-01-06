City’s Rangayaana Trust to stage plays in Mumbai

January 6, 2025

Mysuru: Rangayaana Trust, Mysuru, will be presenting two captivating folk musicals at the two-day Kannada Drama Festival, organised by Vidya Vardhak Samiti, Kalwa, Thane, in collaboration with the Kannada and Culture Department, Bengaluru, Jnan Vikas Mandal, Kalwa and Kannada Culture Committees, to mark the 40th anniversary of Padmavathi Venkatesha High School and Pre-Graduate College, Kalwa.

The Drama Festival, which celebrates Kannada Art and Culture and aims to bring together the Kannadiga community in Mumbai, will be held on Jan. 11 and 12 at Mehta College Hall, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

On Jan. 11, at 5 pm, Rangayaana will stage the play ‘Chama Cheluve,’ directed by Vikas Chandra and written by Sujata Akki. It depicts an enthralling story of Mahishasura Mardhana and the tale of Nanjundeshwara and Chamundeshwari.

A scene from the play ‘Soligara Baale.’

On Jan. 12 at 10.30 am, ‘Soligara Baale’ will be staged. It is a colourful story of Biligiri Ranganatha and the Soliga tribe. It explores the music, dance and mythology surrounding Biligiri Ranganatha and Kusumaale.

Both plays are rooted in folk traditions and promise a delightful theatrical experience for audiences of all ages. Rangayaana Trust, Mysuru: This year marks a decade of remarkable achievements for Rangayaana Trust, Mysuru. Under the leadership of Vikas Chandra, the team has performed over 160 shows of the play ‘Gadanginolagana Satya’ in industrial sector, across multiple languages and regions in India.

The team is also celebrated for its notable contributions to Kannada theatre through Festivals such as ‘Baala Rangotsava’ ‘Bharataranga’, ‘Hadi Kinnara Loka’, ‘Mussanje Rangotsava’, and ‘College Rangotsava.’ Some of its widely appreciated plays are ‘Bommana Halliya Kindarijogi’, ‘Angimyalangi’, ‘Purahara’, ‘Abhisheka’, ‘Seetaranya Pravesha’ and ‘Shabari.’