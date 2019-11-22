Ghastly road accident leaves eight persons dead near Nagamangala

November 22, 2019

Nagamangala: In a ghastly road accident, eight persons lost their lives when the Tata Sumo in which they were travelling was hit by a goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction near Ramadevanahalli on Chamarajanagar-Jeevargi National Highway in the taluk last night.

The deceased are Bakar Shariff (50), Tahir (30), Naushad (45), Hasin Taj (50), Mehboob Jan (50), Maqsood (25), Sahida (50) and Akbar Ali (40), all residents of Nagamangala.

Bellur Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured including the goods vehicle driver and cleaner to Adichunchanagiri Hospital, where two other died.

While six persons were killed on the spot, Sahida and Akbar Ali succumbed to injuries at Adichunchanagiri Hospital early this morning.

The driver of the goods vehicle while trying to overtake another vehicle, lost control and rammed the goods vehicle into the Tata Sumo coming in the opposite direction.

The Tata Sumo was proceeding towards Bellur from Nagamangala.

All the deceased were the Management Committee members of Al Falah Minorities Credit Co-operative Society and as their term ended, they were on their way to a party near Bellur.

Bellur Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

