Layout development at Sathagalli: Court officials land at AC’s Office to attach properties

November 22, 2019

Mysuru: Officials and Court Amin from the First Additional District and Sessions Court arrived at the Mysuru Assistant Commissioner’s (AC) Office in the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office in city yesterday to attach the properties of the Office over undue delay in payment of compensation to over a dozen farmers who lost lands for layout development two decades ago.

The sudden arrival of the Court Officials surprised the officers in the AC Office. Assistant Commissioner Dr. N.C. Venkataraju told the Court Amin and the officials that it was a two-decade old case and he needed some time to study the case.

Court hearing on Nov. 27

He revealed that he has taken over as the Assistant Commissioner a few days back and was not aware of the case. After consulting his team of officials, Venkataraju told them the case regarding this issue was scheduled to be heard by the Court on Nov. 27. Satisfied by the AC’s reply, the Court officials gave time to the Officer and left the place.

The issue dates back to 1989-1990 where about 18 farmers had given 72 acres of land at DTS Rao Nagar in Sathagalli in 1998 for development of a layout by Madhuvana Housing Society. Then, the land owners were given Rs. 50,000 per acre as compensation and the land acquisition process was initiated. But unhappy with the compensation amount, some farmers approached the Court in 2009 and following this, Rs. 6.09 lakh per acre compensation was fixed.

Multiple legal battles

After multiple legal battles, the farmers won the case in the Court but they have not yet received the compensation for the land they once owned. The District Administration did not comply with the Court order. As per the revised compensation, approximately Rs. 4 crore 38 lakh has to be paid to the farmers.

Irked by this, the land owners approached the Court and the Court had ordered to attach the properties till the settlement. Since the process of land acquisition was carried out by the Assistant Commissioner’s office, the onus is on them to get the compensation, the farmers contended in the Court.

AC seeks time

Speaking to SoM, Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju said that since the case dates back to 1989-1990, he had sought time from the Court Amin and officials. “I have spoken with case workers and section officers and will have to study the petition. I have even spoken to the members of the Housing Society and learnt that one person had approached the Court regarding the compensation. Since the hearing of the case is on Nov. 27, we will approach the Court directly,” he said.

