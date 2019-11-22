Rs.4 crore for Kumbarakoppal main road development: MLA

November 22, 2019

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has released Rs.4 crore under a special grant for the development of Kumbarakoppal main road.

The MLA, who took out a padayatra in various parts of Kumbarakoppal coming under MCC Ward No.5 along with officials yesterday, said that the works include asphalting of first main road, construction of storm water drain, asphalting of cross roads and the road leading from Kumbarakoppal bus stand to Surya Bakery.

Following an appeal by the residents, Nagendra directed the officials to demolish the dilapidated bus stand and construct a new one after preparing an action plan.

Some of the residents complained that they have not been issued title deeds for the 165 sites allotted by Doddathammegowda, father of former MLC D. Madegowda, when he was Chairman of the then CITB. The MLA took the officials to task for the delay, when the officials responded saying that the matter was pending in the court.

Later Nagendra assured that he would himself take up the issue with the MCC Commissioner and sort out the problem. When a few residents brought to the notice of the MLA the poor state of Kempeeregowda Stadium in the locality, Nagendra assured to develop the stadium at a cost of Rs.1 crore under the Nagarothana Project and directed the Police to make more beats in the area in order to prevent unlawful activities in the stadium.

The MLA also directed the officials to address the drainage problems in the locality and to replace old electric poles.

Nagendra announced that Rs.10 lakh grant has been released for the development of Kumbarakoppal’s Mahadeshwaraswamy temple out of his Local Area Development Fund and assured that he will strive for releasing funds for the development of two Rama Mandiras in the locality under Aradhana Scheme.

He further said that the works on the pure drinking water plant proposed to come up near the last bus shelter will begin soon. MCC Zone-5 Assistant Commissioner H. Nagaraj, Development Officer Veeresh, CESC Engineer Keshavamurthy, Horticulture Officer Sadashiva Chatni, BJP leaders Somashekar Raju, Chikkavenkatu, Manjappa, Bhyrappa and others were present.

